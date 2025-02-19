Mayor Debbie Nash-King emphasizes business growth in State of the City Address

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King delivered her State of the City address Tuesday afternoon in the Killeen City Chambers, focusing on the city’s population growth, budget updates, and upcoming facilities.

The most prominent part of her addressed featured the Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which she feels is closely connected to her mayoral legacy.

To hear more about Mayor Nash King's address:

Killeen State of City Address

Mayor Nash-King, who leaned into her "Downtown Debbie" persona, expressed pride in the 2040 Plan and the current and future impact on the city.

"Five, 10, 15 years from now, when our downtown, just like any other downtown, starts to grow and boom — I want my name to be on that," Mayor Nash-King said.

The 2040 Plan, which is grounded in resident input, underscores the city’s commitment to prioritizing its people.

“The people are our boss — that’s all we got to answer to, is the people," Mayor Nash-King said.

"The people are not just the ones that show up here — the people are the ones watching on television, the ones in our community, even our business partners, their revenue is going into this, they’re the people."

Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Gonzalez also spoke about the city's efforts to address resident concerns and improve resource awareness.

“We hear you, we definitely hear you. This is not an ‘us’ vs. ‘them’, this is an ‘us’ situation," Gonzales said.

"The things that I heard, during the citizens' feedback [in your video], are similar to what I hear when I do the town halls — where we’re missing the mark, which I think is also a fair point and is a work in progress, is centralizing the information."

Mayor Nash-King’s focus on the 2040 Plan highlights her dedication to the community long after she's no longer mayor, and highlights a vision that integrates the voices of Killeen residents and builds a vibrant future.