KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — After 35 years as a waitress at Henderson's Family Restaurant, Michelle Barnett has taken ownership of the beloved Killeen diner, marking a heartfelt new chapter in her lifelong commitment to community and family.



Michelle Barnett is the new owner of Henderson’s Family Restaurant, a beloved local eatery in Killeen.

Barnett attributes her decision to take over the restaurant to her strong ties to the community, support from her longtime coworkers, and inspiration from the late former owner Jerry Henderson.

As she steps into ownership, Barnett plans to honor the restaurant’s legacy while preparing to pass it on to the next generation.

Check out Michelle Barnett's story to ownership:

Longtime Killeen waitress takes over beloved diner in new chapter of her career

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Michelle Barnett has spent 35 years serving customers at Killeen's Henderson's Family Restaurant. As of Monday, she’s no longer just the face at the table—she’s the owner.

“OMG I love her, she’s the best,” one customer exclaimed, echoing the affection many in the community share for Barnett.

With a warm smile and a quick check-in—“How’s the food?”—Barnett begins her new chapter in a place that already feels like home.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“It’s just another day honestly,” Barnett said, downplaying the momentous change.

A familiar face to many, Barnett moved to Killeen from New York and found a second home in Henderson’s Family Restaurant, which she now proudly owns.

“I live about a minute away, so it’s like home to me,” she said.

Barnett credits her deep love for her family and community as the driving force behind her decision to take over the business. Another key factor? The restaurant crew she’s worked alongside for years.

“The crew we work with here is all family… they work with me every day... they struggle with me every day and we all complain at times, but we get it done,” Barnett said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Barnett also draws inspiration from the late Jerry Henderson, one of the restaurant’s previous owners who passed away 15 years ago.

“We’re already starting to bring back some of his menu and I’m trying to get some of his family pictures back in here because he was a big part of this, and he still is,” she said.

Though she may be entering the later stages of her career, Barnett isn’t slowing down, she’s planning ahead.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“It’s the next generation’s turn and I want to carry it on for my kids,” she said.

From waitress to owner, Michelle Barnett’s journey is a testament to loyalty, resilience, and a deep love for her community.