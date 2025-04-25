Lan Carter advocates for mental health support for students following Killeen school tragedy

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The tragic death of 14-year-old Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School has left a lasting impact on the Killeen Independent School District (KISD). Lan Carter, a former educator and child therapist, is stepping forward to advocate for mental health resources and community support to help students and teachers recover.

Carter, who worked for over a decade in Copperas Cove ISD before transitioning to child therapy in Killeen, has been vocal about the importance of addressing trauma early. “For the ones that witnessed it, I would think that they’re having some traumatic experiences—maybe having some nightmares, fear of not being in a safe environment. You’ll have things like acting out, and it could fester into anxiety and depression later on. They can develop PTSD from that, you know,” she explained.

She also advises parents to watch for signs of delayed trauma in their children. “Students will probably withdraw, maybe not be as social as they were, spend more time in their bathroom, become irritable or angry easier than they used to be,” Carter said. She emphasized that even though time has passed, unresolved feelings need to be addressed. “It’s been over a month, so they’re probably thinking, ‘You know what, it’s passed, nobody wants to hear about it anymore.’ But if they still have those feelings, those are feelings they need to articulate and get out,” she added.

Carter believes that counseling can be life-changing for affected students. “The sooner affected kids in the district can see counseling, it could save their lives. It could change the future adults,” she said.

As a candidate for the KISD school board, Carter has been actively involved in discussions about bullying protocols and safety measures. She was invited to a meeting last year with Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey, a concerned parent, and Chuck Kelley, KISD Director of Safety, to address these issues. However, she expressed disappointment at the lack of significant changes between that meeting and last month’s tragedy.

Carter also sees external resources as vital to the recovery process. She highlighted the potential of mentorship programs and the involvement of Killeen’s military population in supporting students. “Our community can play a vital part in getting these kids back on their feet,” she said.

If trauma remains unchecked, Carter warns of serious long-term consequences. “They [can] lack positive communication skills, they lack, basically holding down relationships, holding down positive jobs, increased riskier behaviors, such as being promiscuous, substance abuse uses,” she explained.