Killeen's Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts successful AI and Innovation Week

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (IBCC) recently wrapped up its inaugural AI and Innovation Week, a groundbreaking event designed to help local businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence. The week-long event served as a resource for businesses to become more tech-savvy, simplify AI concepts, and discover how these tools can streamline operations, enhance marketing efforts, and foster growth.

Throughout the week, presenters showcased AI marketing tools, engaged attendees in interactive sessions tailored to their specific needs, and even demonstrated AI-generated music, adding a creative touch to the learning experience.

One notable highlight was the creation of a sample website for an attendee, illustrating the practical applications of AI in business.

Maurice Tiggett, founder of Flourish Life Music and a disabled veteran, shared his biggest takeaway from the event. "With the AI, I learned that I can have more time to myself. I don’t have to be actually talking to everybody; the AI can handle that for me, and I can do other things I need to do in the business," Tiggett said.

Jessica Toal, a local employee at a cybersecurity company based in Harker Heights, also found the event valuable. "I’m a huge advocate for ChatGPT and AI like that because it helps give you different options for how things should be worded. AI tools you can use such as Canva will be an asset for your business in terms of being a cost-effective solution while still getting the job done. AI is designed to make your life easier," Toal explained.

Charles Wilson, IBCC Chairman, spoke about the importance and timeliness of the event. "Our big goal was to do an event that would benefit the community with something that’s coming fast, and we’re trying to get the community prepared for what’s coming. For those who take advantage of this, for those who are forward thinkers, they’re gonna be the leaders of tomorrow. This is the secret weapon for entrepreneurs, non-profits, and small business owners to allow them to compete in the global economy," Wilson stated.

Wilson says another main goal of the event was to save money for businesses and give them back valuable time by utilizing AI to handle tasks that might have previously required staff intervention.

The event's success was made possible by sponsors like Google, Meta, HEB, and the Killeen Visitors Bureau, who ensured that the event was free to attend.

Wilson expressed his excitement about the turnout and the immediate implementation of techniques learned by attendees. With such positive feedback, the IBCC plans to make AI and Innovation Week an annual event, held every second week in February.

