Killeen welcomes new economic chief

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce have appointed Barry “Bear” Albrecht as their new President and CEO, effective May 15, 2025.

Albrecht has over 30 years of experience in economic development and site selection, including leadership roles in Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma. A Certified Economic Development Master Practitioner, he has a strong background in attracting high-impact industries, particularly within the defense sector.

“Bear has vast experience and a proven track record when it comes to attracting high-impact industries, particularly in the defense sector,” said Todd Fox, chairman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “I am confident that Bear’s productive experience and leadership will bring new opportunities to our community as we continue to diversify our economy.”

Killeen is home to Fort Cavazos, one of the largest U.S. military installations, with an annual economic impact of $39 billion. Positioned along the I-35 corridor between Austin and Dallas, the region benefits from strong partnerships with higher education institutions and a robust military workforce.

A former U.S. Army aviator and Hughes Aircraft business development executive, Albrecht holds the Department of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

Albrecht is also the founder of Strategic Location Services LLC, which has completed 18 defense industry site selection projects since 2019 and provided consulting services to numerous defense communities.

“I’m excited about joining the Central Texas leadership and working with the great state of Texas,” Albrecht said. “We are establishing the greater Killeen region as a premier location for emerging industries by developing strategic partnerships with industry.”