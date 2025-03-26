UPDATE: Killeen shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; 16-Year-old arrested

UPDATED STORY: A shooting on the 6100 block of Griffith Loop on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, resulted in the death of a 52-year-old man and injuries to three others.

At 6:48 p.m., Killeen Police officers responded to reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found Jahid Hombre Black suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, Black was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.

Three other males, ages 10, 12, and 18, were also in the vehicle. Two of them sustained gunshot wounds, while the third was injured in the subsequent crash. All three were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

A 16-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had stopped at the suspect’s residence.

The victims and suspects knew each other, and a conversation occurred before the suspect opened fire on the vehicle. The driver, Black, attempted to flee but crashed the car two blocks away.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Killeen Police

ORIGINAL STORY: A middle school track meet at Shoemaker High School was evacuated following a shooting in the area, Killeen ISD officials said.

However, Killeen ISD Superintendent confirmed in an email to parents that the incident did not occur on Shoemaker's campus. The decision to evacuate was made out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as the district prioritizes student safety.