Killeen shares statements, plans for passing of Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor

Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department will escort the remains of Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor from Austin to the Temple area on Monday afternoon. Residents may see a motorcade heading down I-35 to Temple around 3:00 p.m.

Captain Marvin Taylor III was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Fire Chief James Kubinski released a video statement about Taylor's passing. You can view it here.

Late Killeen Fire Captain Taylor

Taylor's family also shared a link to offer donations, which can be found here: GiveSendGo.com

