Killeen sees rise in homeless population as shelters near capacity

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The homeless population in Killeen is growing, raising concerns among residents and local officials.



Killeen Police Department expects a higher number of homeless people this year compared to last year.

The number last year was in the 150-200 range, increasing over the years.

The shelter has six months of money left to support itself before doors potentially close.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It does seem like the numbers have increased over the years," said Killeen resident Cary Thomas.

Killeen Police Sgt. Kyle Moore, who has witnessed the change firsthand, said homelessness in the city looks different now than it did in years past.

"Growing up in Killeen, you didn't see it as much," Moore said. "You always had individuals who were on the street, but as far as living on the streets, like tents and camps, I never saw that growing up."

Last year, Moore estimated the total number of homeless individuals in the community to be between 150 and 200. While exact numbers for this year are still pending, he believes the total is now significantly higher.

The increase has left some residents wondering what is driving the rise in homelessness.

"It has us questioning sometimes as to what's causing the increase in the number of people that are coming to the homeless shelter," Thomas said.

Moore pointed to several contributing factors.

"It's a number of factors—obviously, rents have gone up, and we've had a lot of shelters close in the Austin area," he said.

I reached out to Friends in Crisis, a Killeen-based homeless shelter, but did not receive a response. Moore, however, confirmed that the shelter is nearing capacity and struggling to keep up with demand.

For now, the shelter has received $350,000 from the city to help keep its doors open for the next six months.

"I'm not going to say it's a nuisance," Thomas said. "It's just they have to go somewhere, and they have to have somewhere to sleep."