Killeen residents share concerns, wants ahead of State of City Address

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King is set to address the community this week with her State of the City address, delayed from mid-Janurary to February 18 due to inclement weather.

With the address upcoming, 25 News spoke with Killeen residents to get their thoughts on what they want to see changed and addressed going forward in 2025.

Terry Barnett, a Killeen resident and non-profit operator originally from Chicago, highlighted several key areas for improvement.

"Killeen needs a lot of help," he said, reflecting on the state of the city.

While he appreciates Killeen as a place to raise a family, Barnett emphasized the need for more support for Killeen youth. "Mentorship, 1-on-1’s, homework, different things like that to build a structure, because there’s no foundation. These young brothers don’t have mentorship. What they see on TV is what they glorify and go out and try to do, and it doesn’t work out for them," he explained.

Barnett’s concerns were echoed by other parents who preferred not to speak on-camera. They expressed a desire for more safe outlets for the community’s children.

Beyond youth support, Barnett stressed the importance of addressing gun violence. "Gun violence, definitely gun violence. That’s the top of my list. So many people have died out here, just senseless, for no reason," he stated.

Through social media, additional community thoughts were gathered, ranging from city hall renovations to veteran care.

One prevalent issue was the need for better protection and support for the unhoused community.

"And homeless, downtown is crazy with homeless. Stop at Fort Hood and Stan Schleuter, and come back towards Rancier, it’s terrible. Invest into the urban part of our community, man," Barnett urged.

According to City of Killeen officials, Mayor Nash-King is expected to address new developments, council priorities, and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan in her address.