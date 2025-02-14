KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Some Killeen residents are voicing frustration over the road conditions on Rancier Avenue.



About 30% of the plans are finished with Rancier Avenue and it's design.

We've seen other shops have issues with road closures before and the city will work with the shops on one of the busiest streets in Killeen once construction is closer to starting.

Right now, neighbors tell 25 News the road is in "horrible" condition and are looking forward to the improvements.

Killeen residents frustrated over deteriorating Rancier Avenue road conditions, city plans to solve problem

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some Killeen residents are voicing frustration over the road conditions on Rancier Avenue.

“As far as the road conditions right now — they are horrible,” said Cary Thomas, manager at a local tint shop.

Thomas, who manages his uncle’s shop, said the problem has worsened since the 2021 winter freeze.

“Driving down this road is particularly hard, especially if you have a nicer or modified car since it can be a little rough,” Thomas said.

When asked about navigating the streets, Thomas admitted he often tries to avoid Rancier Avenue altogether.

“Sometimes I try to avoid driving on Rancier because of the road conditions, the potholes, and the different breaks on the road,” he said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV 25 News reporter, Marc Monroy talking with business manager Cary Thomas about how he feels about the current road conditions on Rancier Avenue.

This isn’t the first time local businesses have been affected by road issues. Recently, 25 News covered the closures on Gilmer Street and their impact on area businesses.

"When streets close for construction, we require the contractor to notify the impacted residences and owners and how they will be impacted and mitigated," said a spokesperson with the City of Killeen.

For Thomas’ shop, however, the roadwork is not expected to have a significant effect.

“It won’t affect us too much since we have a different route to enter from on the other side of the building,” he said.

"During construction, the city will have a representative on-site that includes our project managers and inspectors. They work with both the public and contractor to make sure they are all aware of any issues that may arise or any concerns that need to be discussed," said the spokesperson.

The Rancier Avenue redevelopment plan is currently about 30% through its planning phase, with construction set to begin at a later date.

City of Killeen Take a look at some recent updates regarding road construction in our area as of January 2025.

“Although for some businesses where Rancier is their primary entry point, I can see that hurting them,” Thomas said.

While construction is still in the early stages, local businesses and drivers are anticipating much-needed improvements.

“It’s a very good idea, and it needs it since it will help a lot of drivers,” Thomas said.

For more information regarding road updates click here.