Killeen residents frustrated over Bunny Trail road progress, name change proposal voted down

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen residents are calling on city leaders to prioritize completing the long-awaited Bunny Trail Road construction, expressing frustration over poor road conditions and opposing a recent proposal to rename the street.



Killeen residents are frustrated with the year-long construction on Bunny Trail Road, citing poor road conditions and traffic disruptions.

A city council vote rejected a proposal to rename the road after Vietnam War veteran A.L. Davis, due to concerns over address change complications.

Residents say they want the city to prioritize finishing the roadwork rather than focusing on renaming efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ongoing construction on Bunny Trail Road continues to frustrate Killeen residents, who say the project has dragged on for far too long with little visible progress.

“They've been dragging it out quite a while,” said Linda Assing, a resident.

The road has been under construction for roughly a year, and neighbors are increasingly vocal about the disruption. At a recent Killeen City Council meeting, members voted 4-2 against a proposal to rename Bunny Trail Road to the A.L. Davis Trail, in honor of a 30-year veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“I don't feel any type of way with the naming of it because I'm not really concerned about the name of it. I'd prefer they focus on getting the road finished,” said Tomara Griffin, another longtime resident.

Both Assing and Griffin expressed that their primary concern is the state of the road, not its name. Griffin emphasized the need for infrastructure in newer neighborhoods like hers.

“They need to prioritize fixing these roads, especially since this is such a new neighborhood,” she said.

Opponents of the name change cited the logistical complications it would have created, such as changes to voter registration, driver’s licenses, and business addresses.

“The roads are in horrible condition,” Assing said.

Griffin echoed the concern: “It's very hard on our vehicles as it backs up traffic a lot and it's such an inconvenience.”

Despite the opposition, Councilman Michael Boyd supported the renaming effort, calling A.L. Davis one of the most famous and influential individuals in Killeen’s history.

“The request was to rename a generically named street after the late CSM Alphonso Lee Davis; known for decades in the community as the “Killeen Running Man”. Ultimately, a couple citizens expressed their thoughts and offered alternatives to honor his legacy which are just as meaningful,” said Boyd.

For now, residents say they hope the city will shift its focus back to completing the much-needed roadwork.

