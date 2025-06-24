Killeen Regional Airport to undergo overnight power outages

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Regional Airport (GRK) will undergo scheduled overnight power outages Tuesday through Thursday this week as part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades to connect new solar panels to the airport’s electrical grid.

The outages will occur from midnight to 3:30 a.m. each night, leaving the terminal without power. Limited lighting will be available for construction crews, and parking lot lighting may also be affected.

While no disruptions are expected, passengers with early morning flights on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday are advised to allow extra time, as airport systems may take additional time to reboot once power is restored fully.

The solar integration project is part of GRK’s broader push toward sustainability. Earlier this year, the airport unveiled solar panel-equipped covered parking areas for short-term and rental car use.