Killeen Police seek public’s help in identifying aggravated robbery suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that took place on March 15, 2025.

Officers responded around 9:12 p.m. to a business in the 3000 block of Old FM 440 following reports of a robbery.

According to authorities, two male suspects entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded vape products before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact the Killeen Police Department or Crime Stoppers.