Killeen Police report details death of Fort Hood suspect in Vanessa Guillén case

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen Police Department incident report, obtained by 25 News through an open records request, provides detailed accounts from several law enforcement officers of the July 1, 2020 death of Aaron David Robinson, the Fort Hood soldier suspected in the disappearance of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

This report was filed following a similar open records request made by 25 News with KPD for the dashcam video showing Robinson's final moments and the police response.

Robinson, 20, died after shooting himself in the head at approximately 12:33 a.m. in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to the report.

The incident started earlier on June 30, 2020, when U.S. Marshals and Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents were searching for Robinson in connection with Guillén's murder. Robinson had escaped Fort Hood custody while under security watch.

According to the report, Robinson abandoned his 2009 black Ford Edge at the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue around 10:40 p.m. The vehicle's front windshield was shattered, but there was no debris around the car to indicate the damage occurred at that location.

When searching the area. a Killeen police detective, a task force officer, spotted a Black male matching Robinson's description walking westbound on Rancier Avenue near Benttree Drive.

The detective, wearing a ballistic vest with "POLICE-U.S. MARSHALS" markings, approached Robinson and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal while ordering him to the ground. According to the report, Robinson placed both hands in his front pockets before pulling out a black Taurus 9mm handgun with his right hand.

"The male raised the pistol in my direction when he came from the pocket. I yelled 'GUN' and transitioned to a position of cover," the detective wrote in his report. "I observed the male point the pistol in my direction then towards his head. I heard a gunshot and observed the male slowly fall to the ground."

One officer's report described the life-saving measures performed on Robinson before EMS arrived. The officer said they checked for Robinson's pulse on his neck and wrist and couldn't find one, saw how much Robinson was bleeding from his head and mouth, and determined CPR would not have been effective with an obstructed airway.

Paramedics arrived, started life-saving measures and confirmed Robinson showed no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin pronounced him dead at 1:17 a.m.

The scene attracted a crowd of approximately 20-30 people who recorded the activities and streamed them on Facebook Live. The report notes the crowd was "very anti-police" and made threats toward officers and their families.

"I met with a few hecklers and was able to calm some down, but one lady continued to scream and be loud. her actions and the livestreaming caused more people to show up and I called in additional units for the protection of the scene," one officer wrote in their report.

Evidence collected at the scene included the Taurus 9mm handgun, a spent shell casing, a loaded firearm magazine with 15 NFCR 9mm Luger FMJ bullets, Robinson's military ID, an LG cell phone, keys, a white face mask and other personal items. A computer check by police showed the handgun had not been reported stolen.

The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas conducted an autopsy on July 2, 2020. The medical examiner ruled Robinson's death a suicide, with the cause of death listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

The case was closed Aug. 11, 2020, after investigators determined no crime occurred.

Robinson was suspected in the Guillén's death. Her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County in late June 2020. Guillén had been missing from Fort Hood since April 2020.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.