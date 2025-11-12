KPD dash cam video shows final moments of Vanessa Guillen's accused killer

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Vanessa Guillén was a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood who died in 2020, in a case that drew national attention.

Investigators determined she had been killed on base by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, who later died by suicide, according to authorities.

Cecily Aguilar received the max sentencing of 30 years in prison for her role in Guillén's murder.

Following an open records request by 25 News, KPD released dash cam footage showing his final moments and how police responded.

