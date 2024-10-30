Killeen Police Officer faces DWI charges after arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police have arrested an officer on charges of drinking while driving.

On Wednesday morning, an officer responded to a disturbance inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Stagecoach Road.

The driver was an off-duty Killeen police officer, and after investigating, police realized the officer had been driving while intoxicated.

The officer who was arrested is an 8-year veteran of the department.

The Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation, and the police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

