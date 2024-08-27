Killeen police looking to speak with man seen burglarizing vehicles in area of a murder on Sunday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen detectives would like to speak with an individual who was seen burglarizing vehicles in the area of a murder on Sunday.

Officers took multiple reports of vehicles being burglarized in the areas of Old FM 440 and Andover Drive — videos were obtained of a male burglarizing vehicles in the area of the murder while holding a handgun.

The suspect appears to be a Hispanic male with black hair, shaved on the sides by the ears down the shoulders in the back, who was seen wearing a gray shirt with a white pattern, with possibly a bird on the front, and black pants and white shoes — he appears to have tattoos on both arms.

Around 4:33 a.m. on this same day, police responded to the 2300 block of Andover Drive in reference to a shots fired call — while in route, dispatchers informed officers of an accident that occurred in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unconscious female victim inside a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The female succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on the male, or if they have videos or security footage of these areas, to call 254-501-8830.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here — you can also download the P3Tips App for iOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.