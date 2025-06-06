Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Killeen Police looking for parents of young girl found alone

Killeen child found
Killeen Police Department
Killeen child found
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the parents or guardians of a young child found alone Friday morning.

Around 9:27 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to the area of Leader Drive and Old FM 440 after a citizen reported finding a young girl—believed to be between 3 and 5 years old—walking alone and dangerously close to traffic.

Officers have searched the neighborhood and knocked on nearby doors, but were unable to locate her parents or guardians .

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Harris with the Special Victims Unit at 254-501-8884 or the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos