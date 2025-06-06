Killeen Police looking for parents of young girl found alone

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the parents or guardians of a young child found alone Friday morning.

Around 9:27 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to the area of Leader Drive and Old FM 440 after a citizen reported finding a young girl—believed to be between 3 and 5 years old—walking alone and dangerously close to traffic.

Officers have searched the neighborhood and knocked on nearby doors, but were unable to locate her parents or guardians .

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Harris with the Special Victims Unit at 254-501-8884 or the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.