Killeen Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating their 18th murder of this year after a shooting left one person dead.

Wednesday night, around 10:40 p.m., officers went to the 800 block of W. Avenue D., where they discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified male was then airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition, where the victim later succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Bell County Justice of the Peace, Judge Larry Wilkey, ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

There is no threat to the community related to this incident.

Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit are actively investigating this homicide, and at the moment, there is no further information, nor has an arrest been made.