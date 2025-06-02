Killeen Police investigating $100,000 burglary on Lowes Boulevard

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On June 2, 2025, at 3:08 a.m., Killeen police officers responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of Lowe's Boulevard.

Once on the scene, the officers discovered that a suspect had forced entry into the business and stolen an estimated $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect as a tall, light-skinned male wearing a black face mask, gloves, a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He was last seen fleeing through the rear of the business toward the Bacon Ranch area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Killeen Police Department.