Killeen Police investigates murder of 22-year-old man

Killeen Police Department
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that killed 22-year-old Brandon Richards.

Police responded to a call on the 2700 block of Cunningham road on Monday, Feb. 9 around 7:42 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported the victim was shot and the suspect took off, according to the preliminary report.

When officers arrived, they found Richards on the front porch of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

KPD is asking anyone with information regarding the murder case to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.

