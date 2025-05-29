Watch Now
Killeen Police investigate shooting death of 19-year-old male

The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-year-old male in connection with a shooting.

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive at around 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, due to reports of a shooting victim. Once on the scene, officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound.

EMS from the Killeen Fire Department responded and initiated life-saving efforts before being pronounced at 6:29 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim met with two to three males outside a residence. Several shots were fired, striking the victim multiple times. It is alleged that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

