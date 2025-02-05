Killeen Police chase ends in fatal multi-vehicle crash, 2 juvenile suspects apprehended

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police Chief Pete Lopez provided details on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash earlier Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., an officer observed a stolen green Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on 10th Street and Business 190.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off, eventually trying a U-turn near Brandon before colliding with a gray Ford Focus.

The crash caused a chain reaction, with the Ford Focus striking a black Ford truck, which overturned.

Two male suspects, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, exited the Jeep and began to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers after a short foot pursuit.

One person in a white vehicle was pronounced dead, while two passengers were transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The driver of the black Ford truck was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers. Two stolen handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

According to Chief Lopez, the driver of the stolen Jeep may face two felony charges.

An internal investigation is ongoing.