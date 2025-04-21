Killeen Police charge 27-year-old man with murder following deadly shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a disturbance at a Killeen residence, according to police.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on April 18. A criminal complaint was returned charging Jermaine Justin Attaway with murder. Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Attaway and ordered that no bond be set. He remains in the Bell County Jail.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as 47-year-old Salathiel Andre Witherspoon Jr., was attending a gathering at a residence when Attaway arrived and attempted to force his way inside by kicking the front door. As Witherspoon held the door closed from inside, Attaway allegedly fired a gun through the door, striking the victim.