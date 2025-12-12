Killeen Police arrest two people involved in Interstate 14 crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department says they've arrested two people involved in a crash on Interstate 14 that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital earlier this week.

KPD says officers determined there were four people inside the Mustang that was involved in the crash.

Evidence showed that immediately after the crash, the driver, which was a 20-year-old man, and one of the passengers in the backseat, an 18-year-old girl, switched seats and falsely reported to officers that the girl was driving.

Officers were able to verify the actual seating positions of all occupants in the Mustang and confirm the deception.

During the investigation, officers received complaints related to the incident.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the Mustang was arrested and charged with false report to a peace officer and driving while license invalid-subsequent.

The 18-year-old girl was arrested and charged with false report to a peace officer.

Both are currently in the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment.

The motorcyclist remains in critical condition.