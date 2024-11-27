Killeen pastor, wife embrace fostering & adoption to transform lives

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Melissa and Les Williams have dedicated their lives to fostering and adopting children, a commitment that has significantly impacted their community in Killeen.

Their journey together began at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2002, where Melissa first met Les — years later, they reconnected romantically in 2014 and married a year later.

On their very first date, they discovered a mutual passion for fostering and adopting children.

"I knew from the age of 18 that I wanted to adopt one day, so, that was a part of our conversation," Melissa said.

"That was something he reciprocated that he had a heart for adoption."

Les, who has been the head pastor at New Sunset Community Church in Downtown Killeen for the past three years, shares a deep commitment to making a difference in the community.

In the three years Les has served as pastor, the Williams family has opened their home to more than ten non-family members with different situations, while currently fostering a set of newborn twins.

Their intentional effort to foster and adopt is driven by a desire to create a nurturing environment for children in need.

True to their character, they're preparing for another addition to home soon, a 10-year-old member of their congregation that had previously been staying with her 74-great grandmother.

"We’ve got a wonderful great-grandma that’s a member of our church, but she’s a great-grandma," Les said.

"She just reached out to us and asked if we could help watch her 10-year-old for a little bit, so we’re currently doing that — the little bit has gone through October, and she’s gonna be doing Thanksgiving with us."

Les's goal is to be an integral part of the community, making a lasting impact.

"To be in a community where I wanted to retire from, I don’t want to go to any other church, and to be able to live out this dream, where people may not have felt valued, may not feel cared for," he said.

The Williams' gave an impassioned plea to others in the Killeen and Bell County area that are thinking of fostering, or may be on the fence of whether or not they're qualified or have the space.

"The rise of kids in foster care keeps going up," said Les, fighting back tears.

"So we need more and more families to rise up to say, I’m going to struggle, I’m going to enter into this, but it’s to bring about good and change into this world — you can do this, you can endure the heartbreak, and you can rejoice with the joys that come with making an impact on someone who ultimately, no matter how bad they behave in your house, wants to be loved, and wants to be cared for."