Killeen partners with friends in crisis to offer overnight warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen is partnering with Friends in Crisis to provide an enhanced overnight warming center at the Friends in Crisis shelter, 412 E. Sprott St. The center will open Friday at 8 p.m. and remain operational until Saturday at 11 a.m.

City policy requires warming centers to open when temperatures or wind chills are forecast to drop below 32 degrees. The decision is based on information from the National Weather Service and is made no later than 3 p.m. on the day the center is set to open.

City buildings, including City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, and Police Headquarters, are open to the public during regular business hours and can serve as warming or cooling locations. Visitors are required to follow the city’s code of conduct.

Residents wishing to donate bottled water can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station or the North Precinct Police Station, 402 N. 2nd St., and specify that it is for the warming centers. City staff will handle the distribution of donations.

For more information or to coordinate additional donations, contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 254-501-7706.

