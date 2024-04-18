Killeen mother secretly recorded KISD investigator detailing autistic son's abuse in classroom

KILLEEN, Texas — One mother of a student at Saegert Elementary in Killeen wants answers after her non-verbal nonviolent autistic son was allegedly hit time and time again by a teacher’s aide.

25 News has attempted to to get the video, but KISD won’t release it.

25 News reporter Lauren Adams had a chance to hear the conversation that the mom secretly recorded with the KISD investigator, which tells exactly what happened inside that classroom.

He was showing her video of her son getting hit several times.

“She’s walking around with a ruler, smacking kids.”

A KISD investigator detailing a parent’s worst nightmare.

"There’s others that are hard enough to leave a mark — that’s what started this whole thing. She popped one kid on the face and it left a ruler mark.”

A local mother, horrified to learn her child is being hit repeatedly.

“Popped him on head, inappropriate — didn’t hurt him, but we at home don’t do that — she thinks it’s hilarious. He knew it was coming. He flinched. He runs away from this one. She just hit him again on the head — he’s just sitting there," the investigator explains.

Adams spoke to this mom on the phone.

She wants to remain anonymous, but says she is devastated.

“He was very matter of fact about it, and as soon as I saw the first clip — I lost it," the mother said.

There were five total clips just from one day.

The mother says she has no idea if other videos are out there — she was one of six sets of parents being told about the abuse.

“I’ve submitted a police report to KPD and CPS," the KISD investigator said.

But she’s heard nothing, and it’s been a month.

KISD says the teacher and the two aides have been terminated, and they say they’re cooperating with KPD’s investigation.

KPD tells 25 News that the special victim’s unit was notified of an alleged assault, and they are investigating.

This mother wants to know why charges haven’t been filed, because all the evidence is on video, and she’s worried she could do this at another school.

“I haven’t heard anything since — it seems like nothing is being done," the mother said.

"I want some accountability — I want this woman charged — she’s posting daily and feels no consequences for this.”

The mother wants a copy of this video, but says the school district won't release it to her.

This isn’t the only complaint we’ve received like this in the newsroom.

25 News has received a very similar story of alleged abuse in another KISD special education classroom that was also caught on video, but she says the school isn’t releasing the video to her either.

25 News will continue to follow this story, and will provide updates if anything develops.