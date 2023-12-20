Watch Now
Killeen man charged with shooting his grandmother, mother to death

Louis Simpson Killeen
Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 19, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas — Documents obtained by 25 News show Louis Simpson Jr. answered the door of a residence on Dec. 8, when officers with the Killeen Police Department heard a woman screaming.

The screaming was Simpson's mother, Tina McGruder, who was found covered in blood — McGruder had been shot to death by Simpson.

Simpson's grandmother was also found shot to death in the home.

Simpson is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $3 million bond.

25 News will provide any updates to this story as they become available.

