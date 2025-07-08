Killeen man charged with felony animal cruelty

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has filed a felony complaint against 45-year-old Jeffrey Yuzon Ignacio in connection with the abuse of a rescued dog known as “Dubz,” now renamed Cyrus.

Ignacio was formally charged Monday with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a felony. Judge Cliff Coleman set bond at $100,000 during the arraignment.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Ignacio was arraigned on several outstanding charges:



Evading arrest — bond set at $5,000

Harassment via repeated telephone or electronic communication — bond set at $5,000

Driving while license invalid — bond set at $3,000

Ignacio is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

The Killeen Police Department credited Killeen Animal Services, the Patrol Division, and the Special Investigations Division for their work on the