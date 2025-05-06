Killeen leaders to talk license plate readers, airport office, banner ordinance, and park funds Tuesday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council has a packed agenda for Tuesday's meeting on May 6.

Here are a few of the items of interest:



Consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the City Manager to enter into agreements with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation concerning the installation and operation of an automatic license plate reader system.

Discuss banner sign ordinance (see previous coverage here)

Consider a memorandum/resolution approving a Design/Build Agreement with Synergy Commercial Construction for the design/build of a new office complex at Killeen Regional Airport, in the amount of $5,184,833.30

Consider a memorandum/resolution reallocating $4.15 million from the Westside Regional Park funds to multiple park projects.

An Executive Session is also on the agenda:

Discuss State of Texas v City of Killeen, et. al. and Bell County v City of Killeen regarding enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses

Tuesday's meeting starts at 3:00 p.m. at Killeen City Hall.