Councilman-led town hall addresses sign ordinance moratorium

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s downtown businesses are speaking out against a city ordinance that requires the removal of roadside flags used to attract customers. The regulation, which some argue is outdated and unfairly enforced, was a key topic of discussion at a recent town hall hosted by City Councilor Riakos Adams.

“We have businesses that are basically fighting a battle with their hands tied because downtown has a negative perception that it’s been battling for years,” said CJ Nickens, a downtown business owner. Nickens emphasized that the ordinance disproportionately affects businesses located away from major roadways or in areas with limited foot traffic. “These banners, or flags, whatever you choose to call them, are crucial to establishing small businesses,” he added.

The city placed a moratorium on the ordinance on April 15 to allow councilmembers time to revisit the issue. Adams acknowledged the diverse opinions on the matter. “I’ve gotten a lot of input. Some people say it needs to stay the same, some people think it needs to change, but I think the moratorium was necessary so we could at least have a conversation,” he said.

Ronnie Russell, President of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the ordinance’s outdated nature, particularly in light of the economic shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The ordinance was written pre-COVID. There was a huge shift, a huge shift economically in businesses and how they conduct business post-COVID. Because it is so outdated, then, there should’ve been a revision, or at least an audit, before they began to execute,” Russell explained.

Nickens also stressed the importance of fair enforcement, noting that inconsistent application of the rules could further disadvantage certain businesses. “There is a perception that the banner flags make the town look cheap, that a lot of people think that they’re unpleasant because some people abuse them,” he said. “But fair enforcement is key to ensuring that all businesses have an equal opportunity to thrive.”

The issue is set to be discussed further at the next city council meeting, where business owners and community leaders hope to see progress toward a more equitable solution. As the debate continues, the conversation underscores the need for regulations that reflect the current economic landscape and support Killeen’s small business community.