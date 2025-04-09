Killeen ISD superintendent exclusive sitdown on resignation, security measures, and leadership changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Nearly a month after the tragic stabbing of 14-year-old Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School, Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey sat down for an exclusive with 25 News reporter Josh Crawford to discuss key developments in the district. Among the pressing topics were the resignation of Dr. Robert Lilly, security improvements, and leadership changes at Smith Middle School.

Addressing lingering questions about Dr. Lilly’s resignation, Fey clarified the district’s policy on such matters. “Mr. Lilly was on a probationary contract with KISD, as he had just entered the system this past summer. This is a legal policy, titled DFE, and the very section of that states, ‘The resignation cannot be withdrawn by the staff member based on an argument that the district has not accepted the resignation,’” Fey explained. “Mr. Lilly did submit his resignation— it was effective at the end of the school year, and it was accepted. He was no longer able to rescind that, so he has not rescinded his resignation.”

Despite this, Fey confirmed that KISD’s legal counsel communicated with Lilly’s attorney after his resignation had already been submitted. “I can confirm the accuracy of the lawyers were trying to work out an agreement, right up until the board meeting took place. Unfortunately, we still have not been able to do that,” she said.

Security upgrades were another major topic of discussion. Fey shared insights into when and why the district adopted the Evolve system—a weapons detection system. “We can confirm that there was communication between campus leadership and the vendor that supports our Evolve system. I know that we did add Evolve systems to KISD. I believe this year at the beginning of the year, specifically because of some situations that we had during football games,” Fey explained.

Beyond the implementation of Evolve, Fey highlighted additional security enhancements at Smith Middle School and district-wide. “So, the increase of presence in hallways, monitoring who’s in hallways, who’s not supposed to be in hallways, things like that, have definitely been addressed,” she said.

As KISD searches for a permanent replacement for Smith Middle School’s principal position, Fey provided insight into the current interim leader. “Bobbie Reeders has been a long-time principal with KISD. She runs the Pathways program, a whole system designed around drop-out prevention,” she said.

With continued concerns from parents and staff, Fey acknowledged that the district is still working through key issues. While safety measures are being evaluated, leadership transitions remain critical in maintaining stability across KISD schools.

