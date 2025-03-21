Killeen ISD leaders support disciplinary and cellphone policies in Texas House hearing

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey testified before the Texas House Public Education Committee on March 18 in support of House Bill 6, which expands school districts' authority to discipline students for classroom disruptions.

The proposed legislation seeks to improve teacher retention and classroom management by allowing out-of-school suspensions for students who repeatedly disrupt learning or pose safety threats.

Dr. Fey said stronger disciplinary measures are crucial for maintaining a safe and effective learning environment.

Dr. Janelle Muhammad, principal of Rancier Middle School, also testified in favor of House Bill 1481, which would ban K-12 public school students from using cell phones during school hours.

She highlighted her school’s experience implementing a cellphone-free policy, reducing behavioral incidents and increasing student engagement.

Both testimonies reflect Killeen ISD’s commitment to fostering structured and safe learning environments through proactive policy measures.