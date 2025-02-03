Killeen ISD highlights HBCU opportunities during annual college fair

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD recently hosted the 8th annual HBCU College Career and Job Fair, providing students from Bell County and beyond with the opportunity to learn about the unique advantages offered by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The event, supported by The MOSS Foundation and Killeen ISD, aimed to educate and inspire students to consider HBCUs as a viable and enriching option for their higher education.

Scedric Moss, a local veteran and founder of the MOSS Foundation, emphasized the significance of HBCUs. "Number one, HBCUs, it’s all about the culture. Learning in an environment where you feel comfortable ensures you will have a better learning experience," he said.

Moss highlighted the growing Black population in Killeen and the importance of offering opportunities for all students to explore the benefits of attending an HBCU.

Danni Leigh Clark, a junior at Shoemaker High School, shared her excitement about the fair. "An event like this opens more awareness and opportunity for me to explore more colleges. African-American people come together when it comes to HBCUs, and it just seems like fun. I just want to get the experience of an HBCU," she said.

The fair featured representatives from at least 10 different HBCUs, showcasing the diverse options available to students.

Danni was seen proudly representing Prairie View A&M University, her desired college, as she aims to pursue a career as an ultrasound technician.

Angenet Wilkerson, KISD community relations manager, emphasized the alignment of the district’s goals with those of HBCUs. "With the makeup of our student population, it is important that our students know all of their options. We are very proud of our historically black colleges and universities, and we’re proud of the idea that all students can go there. We are about student success, that’s our number one priority," Wilkerson explained.

The annual HBCU Fair not only provided valuable information to students but also highlighted the strong community support for these institutions.

The collaboration between the MOSS Foundation and Killeen ISD underscores the commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

