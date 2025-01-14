Killeen ISD counseling teams earn prestigious state award for excellence

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Four Killeen ISD school counseling teams have earned a state award for their efforts to support student success.

Counseling teams from Harker Heights High School, Gateway High School, Iduma Elementary, and Peebles Elementary received the CREST (Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas) Award for Counseling Excellence.

The award recognizes programs committed to a Comprehensive School Counseling Program as defined by the State of Texas.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our counselors, who work diligently to support our student’s success and well-being,” Dr. Jo-Lynette Crayton, Killeen ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instructional services, said.



The CREST program, sponsored by the Texas School Counselor Association, honors school counseling programs that demonstrate ongoing improvement in areas including curriculum scope, collaboration with parents and staff, and program planning and support.



The recognition comes ahead of National School Counseling Week, which Killeen ISD will celebrate Feb. 3-7, 2025.