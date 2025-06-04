Killeen ISD awarded state grant to boost elementary literacy

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District is among a select group of Texas districts awarded a two-year grant to enhance literacy efforts in elementary schools.

The initiative, known as Texas Reads, Texas Leads (TXRL), provides professional development and instructional resources designed to ensure all students read on grade level by the end of third grade.

Killeen ISD was one of 17 school systems to participate in training and strategic planning over the past year, aligning instruction with the science of reading to support early literacy. It is now one of nine districts receiving funding for continued implementation.

The TXRL initiative will support all 31 elementary campuses within Killeen ISD.