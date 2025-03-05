Killeen ISD athletes experience military-style workout and 'Career Expo' at Fort Cavazos

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — More than 600 male and female athletes from Killeen ISD’s five high schools participated in a military-style workout and career expo at Fort Cavazos on Tuesday.

Coaches and student athletes seemed to enjoy all of it from the challenge to the physicality, the discipline and the time together.

“I think all of us coaches love that they are taking instruction from someone else,” Chaparral Athletic Coordinator Tyrell McCrea said. “They’re getting what we give them daily. I’m loving it."

In front of the III Corps Headquarters, the athletes completed various physical challenges, including rope ladders, hurdles, tire drags, sit-ups, and chin-ups.

Killeen High School sophomore football and baseball player D’Angelo Ingram said the workout was consistent with what he is used to as an athlete. He was excited to participate with the large, varied group from five high schools.

“It’s good. I like the energy. It’s exciting and I get to meet new people,” he said. “We get to feel the Army experience. It’s something different.”

Killeen ISD

The event blended elements of Army basic training with a look into military life, offering team-building experiences and insight into the discipline of the armed forces.

Coaches and students embraced the challenge, with some considering military service after high school. The event emphasized the shared values of teamwork and excellence between athletics and the military.

Ellison sophomore volleyball player Ja’Lya Swiney said she is considering the military after high school, and she appreciated the Army’s high level of discipline on display during the visit.

“It was a wake-up call,” she said. “I thought about going into the Army. I want to be disciplined."

This year’s Basic Training and Career Expo expanded to KISD’s five high schools with male and female athletes.