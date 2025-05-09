Killeen introducing Flock Security camera system amid privacy concerns

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — As crime rates continue to be a concern in Killeen, the city is rolling out a new security system that aims to enhance public safety. The Flock camera system, which uses license plate recognition technology, is expected to be fully implemented within the next 60 days—but not without controversy.

City officials hosted a town hall meeting Thursday to inform residents and address concerns surrounding privacy and surveillance. The system works by scanning license plates, vehicle type, and color—without tracking gender, race, or personal identity.

“It’s designed to eliminate human bias in crime solving. It doesn’t identify male/female, it doesn’t identify race. It simply identifies license plates, type of vehicle, and color of vehicle,” explained Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart.

Still, not all residents are convinced. Some argue the system could infringe on privacy rights, despite Gearhart’s assurance that all data is permanently deleted within 30 days if not tied to an active criminal investigation.

“Obviously, there are privacy concerns when it comes to these kinds of cameras. But it does not even store the name of the person registered to the car,” Gearhart emphasized.

Despite the skepticism, many Killeen residents welcome the new security measures, seeing them as a necessary step toward reducing crime.

“Killeen is just getting absolutely unsafe and ridiculous in the amount of crime that’s happening,” said South Killeen resident Jessica Waller. “Maybe if people were on camera, held accountable, and caught faster with evidence, we could cut down on those crime numbers.”

Not everyone sees it the same way, however. Waller acknowledges that there may be opposing viewpoints, but believes that public safety should take priority. “I do realize that there will be some people that have opposing thoughts, and I feel like those people aren’t serious about wanting to cut back the crime in Killeen,” she said.

The debate over the balance between security and personal freedoms continues as Killeen moves forward with its implementation plan. City officials say ongoing discussions will help refine the system as it becomes a reality in the coming weeks.