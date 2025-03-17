Killeen Firefighters contain fire at an abandoned apartment complex

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen firefighters quickly put out a structure fire in the 1200 block of East Avenue E on Monday morning after receiving a report at 6:25 a.m.

The initial call was for a grass fire near 10th Street and Avenue E. Authorities arrived just four minutes later, and responding units discovered two units of an abandoned seven-unit apartment complex on East Avenue E were engulfed in flames.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire, prompting the response of four engines, two tower ladders, one heavy rescue vehicle, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs, and two EMS captains.

Firefighters confirmed no victims were inside the building and had the fire under control within an hour of arriving on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.