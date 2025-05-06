Killeen Ellison High Wind Ensemble makes history at UIL State Festival

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Ellison High School Wind Ensemble made history over the weekend as the first band from Killeen ISD to perform at the UIL State Wind Ensemble Festival, held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Bates Recital Hall.

Unlike traditional competitions, the festival focuses on musical artistry. Ensembles are invited based on superior ratings at their UIL Region concert evaluation and receive expert feedback from university-level adjudicators.

Following their performance, Ellison students participated in a clinic with Dr. Jason Zastoupil, Professor of Music at the University of Tennessee, who offered guidance on refining musical expression.

Students also attended other ensemble performances throughout the day.

Two ensemble members, Natalyia Goodman and Jewel Reese, were recognized with the UIL Outstanding Performer State Designation—one of the highest honors given to student musicians.

The ensemble is led by directors Erik Reynolds, Daniel Young, and Larry Ballard.