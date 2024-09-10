Killeen city council to discuss recall petition for District 4 member Michael Boyd

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen's Secretary’s Office has completed the review of the recall petition for District 4 councilmember, Michael Boyd.

A petition began in July to recall Boyd.

The submitted petition had a total of 341 signatures — 218 signatures were from qualified electors within the respective district, and 123 signatures were unqualified.

"There will be a discussion item on the Sept. 17 on the City Council Agenda for the City Secretary to certify the recall petition," officials said.

"No vote will be taken by the governing body on the certification — additionally, if the officer whose removal is sought does not resign within five days after the City Secretary officially certifies the recall petition results on Sept. 17, city council shall order and fix a date for holding a recall election on the first authorized uniform election date, which will be May 3, 2025. The deadline for the officer to resign will be Sunday, Sept. 22.