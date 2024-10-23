Killeen City Council reviews plans for $250,000 new homeless shelter

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council recently held a meeting to discuss updated plans for a proposed new homeless shelter on Liberty Street near downtown Killeen. "Families in Crisis", an organization already running the existing homeless and domestic violence shelters in the area, would manage the facility.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King praised the organization, saying, “Families in Crisis have done an excellent job. This is what they do, and they’re in the business of taking care of our unsheltered population.”

Despite the city officials saying they haven’t considered potential public safety issues, Police Chief Alex Gearheart assured that they are vigilant about any possible crime and quality of life concerns that may arise for neighbors.

Gearheart emphasized the importance of empathy, “It’s not a crime to be homeless," said Gearheart. "There are some quality-of-life issues that we have to address, and that’s what we addressed with our homeless outreach team. I don’t want it to be a ‘Not in my backyard’ situation. We have to have the resources available to the people that need them. We will do our best to suppress any related crime.”

MRP Design officials, the architects for the new facility, answered various questions from council members regarding the size, design, and timeline of the project. They estimate that the new facility will be completed within 12 to 15 months.

This project signifies a crucial step towards providing adequate support and resources for the unsheltered population in Killeen, while also addressing community concerns.

