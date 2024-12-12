Killeen carjacking leads to shootout between suspects and victim

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police are investigating an alleged carjacking that turned into a shootout between the victim and the suspects.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 12:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Eula Bea Court.

Police said a resident was inside his home in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive when he heard one of his vehicles start up while it was parked in the driveway.

When the resident went outside to check, he reportedly said someone was stealing his sedan.

The resident then got into another one of his vehicles and followed behind the suspects who took his sedan and drove into a a nearby cul-de-sac.

That's when police said one of the suspects got out of the stolen vehicle and shot towards the resident. Police said the resident had a gun and shot back towards the suspect.

That suspect, a man police said, was wounded and taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident and will update as more details are released.