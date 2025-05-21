KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Prolonged construction on Watercrest Road in Killeen has disrupted traffic, endangered drivers and pedestrians, and hurt local businesses, prompting community outcry and a growing project budget aimed at improving safety.



Watercrest Road in Killeen has been under prolonged construction since last year, causing safety concerns and a drop in foot traffic for nearby businesses like Central Texas Barber College.

Business owner Tamara Taylor and others report dangerous driving conditions, including drivers going the wrong way and increased road rage incidents, prompting community calls for faster progress.

The original $11 million road project is now expected to cost over $12 million, as the city adds sidewalks and safety barriers to better protect pedestrians and address public concerns.

Watch neighbors tell Marc about their concerns:

Killeen business owners, drivers frustrated with prolonged road construction

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For Tamara Taylor, the daily commute along Watercrest Road has gone from inconvenient to infuriating.

“This is the worst the road has been in 28 years,” said Taylor, a longtime business owner in the area.

Watercrest Road in Killeen has been under construction since last year, and for residents and business owners like Taylor, the impact is more than just potholes and detours—it’s affecting safety and livelihoods.

“We have people driving on the wrong side of the road... we have people fighting in the parking lot because of road rage because some people don't understand the road,” she said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Taylor runs Central Texas Barber College, located in the middle of the construction zone. Since the work began, she says she’s seen a significant drop in foot traffic.

“Their cars are also going to be impacted because of the construction,” she added.

Her student, Andre James, who goes by “Dr. Dre” in the barber chair, echoes the frustration many in the area feel.

“There's a rational fear of cars being in the wrong lane because of the makeshift lane, but it is what it is, and we have to get around it,” James said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The ongoing concerns over traffic flow and pedestrian safety have prompted officials to expand the scope of the project. The original $11 million price tag is now expected to increase by more than $1 million to include a new sidewalk and additional safety barriers.

“It’s not safe to drive on this road right now... it'll be safer on a sidewalk for them to go to school,” Taylor said.

Despite the frustrations, James is hopeful that shedding light on the issue will help accelerate the process.

“I'm one of hundreds of people that drive on this road. If you (Marc) can create any impact to get some traction on this and expedite the process we do appreciate you and thank you for getting some traction for us,” he said.

For now, drivers, pedestrians, and local businesses continue to navigate the chaos, hoping that safer and smoother days are just around the corner.