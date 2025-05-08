Killeen business owners brace for looming Stage 4 water restrictions

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — As Killeen prepares to implement Stage 4 water restrictions to support a new pipeline installation, local businesses like car detailing shops are bracing for major operational impacts due to the temporary ban on non-emergency water use. The restriction will last from May 27 to May 30.



The City of Killeen and surrounding towns will enter Stage 4 water restrictions later this month, banning all non-emergency water use to allow for a new pipeline installation.

Local business owners, including car detailer Cary Thomas, are concerned about the economic impact, as water is essential to their daily operations.

City crews will enforce the restrictions by monitoring for violations, and business owners are being urged to find alternative solutions and prepare ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new round of water restrictions could soon impact local businesses across Central Texas as the City of Killeen prepares to enter Stage 4 drought contingency measures later this month.

“It’s something that will greatly impact our business given that we use water here every single day,” said Cary Thomas, manager of a car detailing shop in Killeen.

Thomas is among many small business owners in the area who rely heavily on water for daily operations. Under the Stage 4 restrictions, all non-emergency water use will be temporarily banned to allow for the installation of a new regional water pipeline.

“If they’re able to give people enough of a heads up that would be great,” Thomas said.

City officials confirmed that the restrictions will apply not only to Killeen but also to several surrounding towns. The goal is to conserve water resources during the pipeline installation period.

For businesses like Thomas’s, the impact could be severe.

“That would be detrimental to our business because we need water to install our paint protections, and without that we’re nothing because we can’t install the film dry,” he said.

City enforcement teams are expected to patrol neighborhoods and commercial areas to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

“Of course I’m going to abide by it because they do have people going around enforcing the code,” Thomas added.

With the restrictions just days away, Thomas is already exploring alternatives to keep his business afloat.

“We’re going to have to find other routes to source water if needed,” he said.

The City of Killeen is urging all residents and business owners to stay informed and plan ahead for the temporary changes.

