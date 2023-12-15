Killeen business donates hundreds of gifts to students at Killeen Elementary

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of kids waited in line to meet Santa Friday morning at Killeen Elementary. It was like Christmas morning for 1,100 children. It’s all because one realty team is making sure every child has a gift to unwrap this Christmas.



Salas Team Realtors gift 1,100 kids at Killeen Elementary personalized presents for Christmas.

Shelly Salas dressed up as Santa Claus to help create a memorable experience for children who might not get a present under their tree.

The Salas' have been purchasing and donating gifts for the past 7 years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Are you guys ready to open your gifts?!! Yeah!”

If you met Shelly Salas on a normal day, she’s a realtor. But for the past seven years around Christmas time, she turns into one of Santa’s helpers.

“Oh my goodness, that is such a cool Barbie! Oh that is such a cool car.”

Buying gifts for 1,100 boys and girls.

“I was at Ross for over two hours just buying for one classroom, because I’m going through it I put myself in the kiddos eyes. How would I feel opening up a Barbie, if I opened up that monster truck, you know it’s very personal,” said Shelly Salas.

Salas, her husband Luis and her team prep all year for this.

“There just so beautiful, and you get to give back to them and say Merry Christmas. So it’s just an opportunity you also give back and have a positive impact in this world,” said Luis Salas.

Salas tells me her and her husband didn’t grow up with a lot of money, so they didn’t often have any gifts under their trees, which is why they want to give these kids a little Christmas magic.

“We’ve had kiddos that don’t even want to open the gift because it’s the only gift their gonna get, and they want to open it Christmas morning. That right there is so impactful,” said Shelly Salas.

All the excited cheers, and priceless smiles, are the reason the Salas’ put on that Santa suit and continue to give back.

“Literally two or three of them can go back and do the same thing, Maybe 10, maybe 20, maybe 100. So that right there is what fuels us every year,” said Luis Salas.

It truly is the gift that keeps on giving, The Salas family told me they hope to expand this project to more schools and more students.