Killeen, Bell County fire crews reflect on California wildfire deployment

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen and Morgan’s Point fire crews have returned home after being deployed to Los Angeles to assist in wildfire suppression, containment, and rescue efforts. Reflecting on their experiences, they shared the devastation they witnessed and the gratitude they felt for their safe return.

“Seeing that level of devastation, and knowing that my house is at home safe, and my family’s safe, it gives me a deep sense of gratitude for everything that GOD has given me,” Killeen fire captain Marcus Stillwell said.

Stillwell estimated around 6,000 fire personnel were deployed alongside them in the Palisades region to combat the fires that claimed over 7,000 structures.

Morgan’s Point fire specialist Katherine Myers spoke about the emotional impact.

“It’s a fine line, and I think there’s a part of it that you always carry with you in terms of the devastation that you see. The biggest thing for me is to turn it back into something good,” she said.

After two weeks and four days commuting between Texas and California, the firefighters were eager to return to their home fronts.

“Yeah, I was Stillwell the last three weeks, and now I’m just Marcus, off the clock, and getting ready to go home to see my family,” Stillwell said.

Killeen Fire Captain Chris Poston was relieved to be back with his family. “Almost instantly, as soon as I left the station, I went home to my kid’s soccer practice. So, getting back to being a dad was nice,” he said.

Beyond their gratitude for safety and family, the firefighters shared essential lessons from their deployment.

“I would say the biggest thing is public education on preparing your own house in different situations. And letting the public know what they can do if they have to evacuate can help save your house,” Myers said.

The firefighters’ return serves as a reminder of the heroic efforts and sacrifices made to protect communities. Their experiences in LA have further strengthened their commitment to safeguarding their community in Central Texas.

