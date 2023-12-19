Interim President of Texas A&M Central Texas shares expansion plans

KILLEEN, Texas — There’s an ongoing search for a new president at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

25 News had the chance to talk with the interim president who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Dr. Richard Rhodes showed 25 News' Lauren Adams plans for the future of the Killeen campus.

They plan on building student housing and adding new buildings, all in the next few years.

This is a transition period for the school as they try to cater to the population growth from Austin pushing north.

Dr. Rhodes was previously at Austin Community College and grew that university by five campuses.

He’s not in the running for the new president position, but he is aggressively moving the school in the right direction, according to Vice Chancellor James Hallmark.

Rhodes plan now is to show students they can succeed at TAMUCT.

Making sure people know we’re accessible and that they have the support services they will need to be successful when they come here," Dr. Rhodes said.

Hallmark says the position for a permanent president hasn’t been posted yet as they decide where the school should go in the future.