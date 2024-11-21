High-speed chase involving stolen vehicle ends in major crash on I-14 in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — November 20, officers worked the scene of a major car crash on I-14 Westbound.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that Killeen Police Officers were helping DPS investigate several stolen vehicles at the Killeen Mall when a stolen Kia sedan sped toward Illinois Avenue.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect driver ignored the signal, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect drove southbound on Illinois Ave at high speed toward the service road, crashed through a guardrail, entered the interstate, and collided with a Kia minivan.

The suspect driver from the stolen vehicle was transported to the hospital, and the driver from the minivan was checked and released by EMS at the scene.

Two additional vehicles received damage from flying debris.